En images: CIO of the Year 2020

Non pas un événement physique, mais un 'live awardshow' organisé dans notre studio protégé contre le corona: voici à quoi ressemblait cette fois CIO of the Year 2020.

En images: CIO of the Year 2020

Non pas un événement physique, mais un 'live awardshow' organisé dans notre studio protégé contre le corona: voici à quoi ressemblait cette fois CIO of the Year 2020.

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020

CIO of the Year 2020 © Cedric Noens

CIO of the Year 2020