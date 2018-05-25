Comme d'habitude, vous étiez toutes et tous radieux lors de nos Data News Awards 2018, the Late Night Show. Félicitations aux lauréats et un tout grand merci aux 1.150 invités et sponsors. Voici pour vous un bref flashback grâce à ce reportage photos.
En images: les Data News Awards 2018
